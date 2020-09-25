Boldtek asks for more time to hold annual general meeting, as Covid-19 delays audit

CATALIST-LISTED construction player Boldtek Holdings has asked for more time to put out its latest annual report and to hold its annual general meeting (AGM), with the board citing the Covid-19 outbreak for the delay.

External auditors need more time to carry out their audit of the financial statements for the 12 months to June 30, as they started later than usual because of the circuit-breaker lockdown in April and May, the board said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Noting that audit work is still ongoing, Boldtek has applied for an extra month to issue its annual report by Nov 15. It also wants to push back the AGM deadline to Nov 30.

Boldtek will update shareholders "in due course" on its extension applications to both the bourse operator and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The company lately made the news over a joint venture with Catalist-listed caterer and food manufacturer Neo Group, in a property business diversification for the latter.