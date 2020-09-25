You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boldtek asks for more time to hold annual general meeting, as Covid-19 delays audit

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 6:05 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED construction player Boldtek Holdings has asked for more time to put out its latest annual report and to hold its annual general meeting (AGM), with the board citing the Covid-19 outbreak for the delay.

External auditors need more time to carry out their audit of the financial statements for the 12 months to June 30, as they started later than usual because of the circuit-breaker lockdown in April and May, the board said in a bourse filing on Friday.

Noting that audit work is still ongoing, Boldtek has applied for an extra month to issue its annual report by Nov 15. It also wants to push back the AGM deadline to Nov 30.

Boldtek will update shareholders "in due course" on its extension applications to both the bourse operator and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The company lately made the news over a joint venture with Catalist-listed caterer and food manufacturer Neo Group, in a property business diversification for the latter.

SEE ALSO

SGX holds first virtual AGM in under an hour

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Southern Alliance Mining full-year profit tumbles 30% on tax expenses

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

Open banking APIs a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: DBS Research

FCT provides updates on asset valuation, portfolio tenants' sales, shopper traffic

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

MORE business executives and professionals will now be able to travel between Singapore and Japan, using a new "...

Sep 25, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.34...

Sep 25, 2020 05:11 PM
Companies & Markets

Southern Alliance Mining full-year profit tumbles 30% on tax expenses

HIGHER taxes took a toll on the full-year showing of Southern Alliance Mining (SAM), in the iron-ore producer's...

Sep 25, 2020 05:07 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP hits 25-year low a week after unveiling climate strategy

[LONDON] Just a week after revealing its plan to turn itself into a clean-energy giant, BP watched its share price...

Sep 25, 2020 04:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

TYCOON Lim Oon Kuin, founder of oil trader Hin Leong Trading, on Friday found himself facing another charge of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.