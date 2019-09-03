You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Bonvests Holdings' acquires company and properties in Morocco for S$29.93m

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 7:53 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Property group Bonvests Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary Goldcove Pte Ltd has acquired a Moroccan-registered company and several properties for a total sum of about S$29.93 million.

Goldcove SA, the company that was acquired, was acquired for 353,900 Moroccan Dirhams (S$51,000), representing 99.97 per cent equity interest.

Goldcove SA has also entered into agreements with third party vendors to acquire a hotel and certain properties in Marrakech, Morocco, which amount to approximately S$29.88 million.

Among the properties is La Maison Arabe, a riad-hotel located in The Medina of Marrakech with 32 rooms and suites, two restaurants, a wellness center, swimming pool, cooking school and an adjacent riad for hotel operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The other properties include a plot of land with a country club and swimming pool located 15 minutes away by hotel shuttle, with a total land area of approximately 33,322 square metres.

The acquisition will be financed by internal funds and bank borrowings, said the company. It is not expected to have a material impact on the group’s consolidated earnings and net tangible assets per share of the company for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust secures new major tenant to lease over 300,000 sq ft of space in Commodity Hub

China Yuanbang Property proposes capital reduction

Consulting firm Prophet opens Singapore office; Jacqueline Thng to lead S-E Asia hub

5 nominees emerge as category winners of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Singapore

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng raises 'underappreciated' SIA Engineering to 'buy'

SIA's first non-stop flight to Seattle takes off

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

doc76xzadmintglp0n9f4x_doc73py7ky0s3t11ezrl2dw.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly