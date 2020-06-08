Bonvests Holdings sees 'significant' fall in hotel revenue amid travel curbs

Get our introductory offer at only
MAINBOARD-LISTED Bonvests Holdings on Monday said its hotel division is experiencing a "significant" decline in revenue amid global travel restrictions.
The group’s rental division has also been hit, mainly due to the "circuit breaker" restrictions in Singapore, said the group in a...
