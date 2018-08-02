Boustead inks deal to develop integrated production and warehouse facility for long-term lease to Amcor

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BOUSTEAD Development Partnership (BDP) has secured a development contract for a new integrated production and warehouse facility, Boustead Projects announced on Wednesday.
BDP is a co-investment partnership between mainboard-listed Boustead Projects and the Abu Dhabi
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg