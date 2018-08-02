You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead inks deal to develop integrated production and warehouse facility for long-term lease to Amcor

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Singapore

BOUSTEAD Development Partnership (BDP) has secured a development contract for a new integrated production and warehouse facility, Boustead Projects announced on Wednesday.

BDP is a co-investment partnership between mainboard-listed Boustead Projects and the Abu Dhabi

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Deloitte sets up foreign law practice in Singapore

AEM Holdings dives 25%; analyst downgrades stock, slashes target

Temasek-backed GDS fights off short-sell report

July's share buyback value slips 37%

China Aviation Oil Q2 net profit up 14.4%

The Hour Glass Q1 profit more than doubles

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
3 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening