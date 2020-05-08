You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects bags design-and-build contract in Malaysia

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 9:01 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BOUSTEAD Projects’ wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia, BP Engineering Solutions, has landed a significant design-and-build contract to deliver an advanced high-tech industrial facility in Penang.

The contract boosts Boustead Projects’ order book backlog to S$710 million.

The facility is a single-floor, advanced high-tech manufacturing facility integrated with an office building, comprising up to 75,000 sq m  in buildable area. The contract is from the local unit of a global technology corporation, and the facility is slated for completion in H1 2021.

Thomas Chu, managing director of Boustead Projects, said:“While much uncertainty remains, given the fluidity of the global Covid-19 pandemic, we have implemented the necessary measures within our regional operations to ensure business continuity to the greatest extent possible, while complying with all applicable regulations and safeguarding the wellbeing, health and safety of our team, subcontractors’ workers and other relevant stakeholders.”

Shares in Boustead Projects closed at 74 Singapore cents on Friday, up half a cent.

SEE ALSO

Boustead flags potential project delays; 4 cases from Seletar cluster discharged

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Venture Q1 profit down 33.6%

SIAEC Q4 net profit up 5.9%, operating performance helped by govt support schemes

Traders cry foul from loss on SIA leveraged shorts over ex-right pricing

Broker's take: DBS downgrades NetLink to 'hold' on limited upside

ARA H-Trust Q1 profit misses IPO forecast by 47.8% at US$8.1m

Raffles Infra clinches Bangladesh township project valued at about US$800m

BREAKING NEWS

May 8, 2020 08:52 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus deals US job losses of 20.5 million in April

[WASHINGTON] The US economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the...

May 8, 2020 08:33 PM
Government & Economy

Top EU court says it alone decides if EU bodies are breaking bloc's rules

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's top court said on Friday it alone has the power to decide whether EU bodies are...

May 8, 2020 07:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Venture Q1 profit down 33.6%

VENTURE Corp’s first-quarter net profit shrank by about 33 per cent year on year to S$60.3 million, it said in a...

May 8, 2020 07:45 PM
Government & Economy

German ECB ruling could threaten Euro's survival, Schaeuble says

[FRANKFURT] The critical ruling by Germany's constitutional court over the European Central Bank's bond-buying...

May 8, 2020 07:16 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia eases coronavirus travel ban despite fears it's too early

[JAKARTA] Two weeks after Indonesia banned air and sea travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.