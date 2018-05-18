You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects' Q4 profit falls 59% on absence of one-off gain

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 7:13 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Boustead Projects booked a 59 per cent slide in its fiscal fourth-quarter profit to S$5.81 million on the absence of a one-off gain a year earlier.

The one-off gains in Q4 2017 stemmed from compensation for AusGroup's early lease termination at its 36 Tuas Road property and the sale of Boustead Project's interest in TripleOne Somerset.

Earnings per share for Q4 was down to 1.8 Singapore cents, from 4.5 Singapore cents a year earlier.

The group's board is proposing an ordinary dividend of 1.5 Singapore cents per share, to be paid out on Aug 17, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was S$57.64 million, up 50 per cent, due to higher revenue contributions from its design-and-build business, said Boustead Projects.

Boustead Projects is involved in the design-and-build and development of industrial facilities for multinational corporations and local enterprises, and is a 53 per cent-owned subsidiary of fellow mainboard-listee Boustead.

Revenue from its design-and-build business in Q4 rose 64 per cent year-on-year to S$49.9 million, due to greater revenue converted from contracts secured during fiscal 2018 compared to the previous corresponding period.

Its leasing business contributed 4 per cent lower revenue in Q4 2018 to S$7.8 million, mainly due to the lease expiry of 85 Tuas South Avenue 1 in January 2018 and lack of contribution from 36 Tuas Road due to AusGroup's early lease termination in Q4 2017, which was partially offset by contributions from new leases, and development management fees from the Boustead Development Partnership.

Overall for fiscal year 2018, the group clocked 19 per cent lower profit attributable to equity holders of S$29.15 million, on the back of S$201.34 million in revenue, which retreated 12 per cent from the year ago, dented by lower revenue contributions from both the design-and-build and leasing businesses.

Cash and cash equivalents for the same period stood at S$111.4 million.

Boustead Projects' managing director Thomas Chu cautioned that competition is expected to remain "intense" in construction and industrial real estate in Singapore.

"Nonetheless, we are cautiously optimistic that our market leadership and financially sound position, combined with our strong business development efforts, will allow us to capitalise on opportunities in our growing design-and-build and real estate development enquiry pipelines both in Singapore and overseas.

"We will also continue to invest in smart and eco-sustainable building capabilities, drive cost and productivity improvements, and intensify our efforts in securing strategic partnerships and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) targets that could support our market expansion and extend our capabilities," he added.

Boustead Projects added it expects to deliver a "healthy level of profit" in fiscal 2019, continue to pursue its long-term strategy of expanding and growing its design-and-build business regionally, and increase its portfolio of income generating properties.

Its counter closed on Friday unchanged at S$0.81 apiece.

Companies & Markets

Linc Energy fined record A$4.5m for environmental damage by Brisbane court

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,526.03, down 0.3% on day

ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit

Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange Apex to start trading on May 25

Hyphens Pharma rises on trading debut

ESR-Reit, VIT halt trading amid talk of possible merger announcement

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
2 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
3 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
4 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
5 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

4a-22998601_-_02_02_2012_-_port.jpg
May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade grows 6.6% in Q1

4a-22998601_-_02_02_2012_-_port.jpg
May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-05-17T235057Z_479703666_RC18AD436C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-SILKAIR.JPG
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet

colin-apex1-18.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange Apex to start trading on May 25

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening