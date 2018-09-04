You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead unit bags contract to build integrated R&D and office building in one-north

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 8:39 AM

BOUSTEAD Projects has been awarded a contract under its wholly owned subsidiary Boustead Projects E&C Pte Ltd to build an integrated R&D (research and development) and office building in one-north.

The project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020. It is Boustead’s fourth business park project within one-north.

The latest contract has raised the group’s order book backlog to S$255 million, comprising unrecognised project revenue remaining at the end of June 2018 plus the total value of new orders secured since then.

Thomas Chu, managing director of Boustead Projects said: “We are optimistic that our strong and sustained business development efforts will allow us to continue converting our steady pipeline of opportunities into new contracts both in Singapore and regionally.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This contract is not expected to have a material impact on the profitability, earnings per share and net tangible asset value per share of Boustead in the current financial year ending March 31, 2019.

Boustead Projects is involved in the design-and-build and development of industrial facilities for multinational corporations and local enterprises, and is a 53 per cent-owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed Boustead Singapore.   

Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo served court documents by former executive director

UOB prices 500m euro covered bonds due 2023 at 0.25%

Datapulse's penchant for odd bedfellows comes to fore again

Nam Cheong launches 1-for-1 renounceable rights issue to raise up to S$29m

Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults

Digitising the cell to discover new drugs

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BP_Azmin_040918_15.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

No compensation for HSR deferment: KL minister

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo served court documents by former executive director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening