Brazil authority publishes notice to probe five Keppel units

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Office of the Comptroller General of Brazil (CGU) has published a notice in the Official Gazette stating that it has initiated an administrative enforcement procedure against five Keppel subsidiaries in relation to "alleged irregularities under the Brazilian Anti-Corruption...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes