You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brazil launches administrative enforcement procedure against 5 Keppel units

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 1:01 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE Office of the Comptroller General of Brazil (CGU) has published a notice in the Official Gazette stating that it has initiated an administrative enforcement procedure against five Keppel subsidiaries in relation to "alleged irregularities under the Brazilian Anti-Corruption Statute".

CGU has appointed two officials to form a panel to preside over the proceedings, Keppel Corp said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The subsidiaries are: Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), Keppel Fels, Keppel Fels Brasil, BrasFELS, and Prismatic Services.

Keppel Corp said none of the subsidiaries have been served with the notice or any summons. As the notice did not provide any factual particulars, Keppel said it is "unable to assess the matter or its impact".

Keppel has been advised that following the issuance of the notice, the CGU will carry out further internal investigations. The panel will then decide if any summons is to be served on the subsidiaries, who will then have 30 days to file a defence.

SEE ALSO

Maybank sued for 'thwarting' luxury New York condo project

Keppel understands from CGU that the administrative enforcement procedure will not affect its ongoing negotiations with Brazilian authorities over payments of a US$422.2 million fine imposed in 2017 for corrupt payments made by a former Keppel agent in Brazil.

The fine is part of Keppel's global resolution with criminal authorities in the US, Brazil and Singapore.

Keppel O&M has already paid US$52.8 million to Singapore, and is to hand over a further US$52.8 million within three years from Dec 23, 2017, less any penalties paid by the unit to specified Brazilian authorities, it said.

The CGU is also considering suspending the latest administrative enforcement procedure "pending these ongoing discussions", Keppel added.

Shares of Keppel Corp were trading at S$6.05 by the midday break, down S$0.13 or 2.1 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA reinstates some flights, allows transit through Singapore from Australia, New Zealand

OCBC to resume face-to-face wealth advisory services, by appointment and at select branches

Utico extends deadline for Hyflux revised offer to June 30

Yanlord records 18.92b yuan in property presales for first five months of 2020

Behind IRs' shutdowns, teams work feverishly to prepare for reopening

IPC Corp says 2 of its directors being probed over Hyflux saga

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Japan, France agree to G-7 message on Hong Kong: NHK

[TOKYO] Japan and France have agreed that foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries should soon issue a...

Jun 11, 2020 12:33 PM
Technology

IMDA, M1, MPA to conduct coastal 5G network trials with Airbus

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), M1 and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on...

Jun 11, 2020 12:29 PM
Garage

Grab announces new training and support initiatives for drivers

DRIVERS of ride-hailing giant Grab can soon tap training programmes and a career support portal to enhance...

Jun 11, 2020 11:58 AM
Government & Economy

US tops two million coronavirus cases: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped two million on Wednesday,...

Jun 11, 2020 11:50 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets step back following Federal Reserve's sobering outlook

[HONG KONG] Equities fell on Thursday after the head of the Federal Reserve gave investors a dose of reality on the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.