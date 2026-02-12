BRC Asia reports S$27.3 million in Q1 net profit on sustained construction demand

Its sales order book stood at around S$2.2 billion as at end-December

[SINGAPORE] Steel fabricator BRC Asia on Thursday (Feb 12) reported a net profit of S$27.3 million for the first quarter ended Dec 31, 2025. This compares with a profit after tax of S$19.5 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Revenue for Q1 rose 27 per cent to S$444.3 million, from S$349.8 million in the previous corresponding period.

Gross profit for the three-month period was S$46.7 million, up 62.9 per cent from S$28.7 million in Q1 FY2025.

As at Dec 31, 2025, BRC Asia’s cash and cash equivalents stood at S$189.7 million, compared with S$171.7 million in the year-ago period.

The group said that its sales order book stood at around S$2.2 billion as at end-December. The duration of the projects in its order book is up to five years and may be subject to changes, it said in a business update.

For its outlook, BRC Asia said: “Singapore’s construction sector remains a cornerstone of the nation’s economic stability, demonstrating sustained resilience and growth momentum despite a landscape marked by global geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.”

Preliminary total construction demand for 2025 reached S$50.5 billion, within the forecast range of S$47 billion to S$53 billion, indicated the latest data from the Building and Construction Authority.

“This represents a significant increase from the S$44.6 billion recorded in 2024, underscoring a consistent and resilient uptrend fuelled by a broad and deep pipeline of both public and private projects,” said BRC Asia.

It expects the positive trajectory to extend into 2026 and the medium term, with construction demand projected to remain at a comparable high of between S$47 billion and S$53 billion.

The sustained activity is anchored by major construction projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5, Marina Bay Sands integrated resort expansion and the new Tengah General and Community Hospital.

These projects collectively ensure a steady stream of tendering opportunities, providing a buffer against external market volatility, said BRC Asia.

Still, the company noted that the competitive and operating environment presents significant challenges, in particular, by capacity expansions from established players and the potential entry of new participants attracted by the sector’s vigour.

Shares of BRC Asia ended Thursday 1.9 per cent or S$0.08 higher at S$4.31, before the news.