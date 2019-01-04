You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BreadTalk consolidates interest in Food Republic Guangzhou

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 11:01 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BREADTALK Group said that it has agreed to acquire Wingain Global's 25 per cent interest in Food Republic Guangzhou F&B Management Co for a consideration of S$150,000.

The acquisition, through its unit, will raise BreadTalk's stake in the company from 75 per cent to 100 per cent.

The proposed acquisition is part of ongoing efforts to consolidate BreadTalk's group structure and reflects the group's optimism for its food atrium business operations in Guangzhou, it said. 

The consideration represents a multiple of 1.3 times the audited profit after tax of the target company for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017.

No valuation was carried out in connection with the proposed acquisition and the payment will be satisfied in cash by way of internal resources.

BreadTalk shares fell half a Singapore cent or 0.61 per cent to S$0.815 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Platinum Equity Advisors makes S$1.33 per share cash offer for PCI

DeClout sells 17.2% stake in Procurri to 2 buyers, paring stake to 29.6%

Midas says will appeal court ruling in civil complaint if former CEO agrees to help

SPH Reit declares 1QFY19 DPU of 1.34 Singapore cents

RHT Health Trust seeks 6-month extension to maturity of S$120m notes due Jan 22

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Jardine Cycle & Carriage with ‘buy’

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up
5 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Better matching, more listings on Singapore government job portal

doc73hmzvnann4llr3w6bh_doc6ub72edkzxj15qmsufo8.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73hhexnts0n17zknhb80_doc6zrl84es9xwq3l68loj.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Flynn Park, Choon Kim House relaunch en bloc tenders

Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New Employment Claims Tribunals portal allows users to have disputes mediated online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening