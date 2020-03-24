You are here

BreadTalk cuts employee salaries amid coronavirus outbreak

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 10:02 AM
Breadtalk Group is cutting between 10 and 50 per cent of its employees' pay as part of a cost-saving exercise amid the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Monday.
From March until June, its senior management executives are taking a pay cut of between 30 and 50 per cent while its middle management executives in Asean countries, including Singapore, have had their pay cut by 10 to 15 per cent.

From February until June, the food and beverage player's employees in China and Hong Kong will have their pay reduced by between 30 and 50 per cent. 

The cost-cutting measures will impact about 137 employees in Asean countries and gain BreadTalk about S$177,000 per month in savings for its Asean operations.

About 1,840 employees in China and Hong Kong will be affected by the measures, which will save the group about S$1.4 million per month for its operations in both markets.

Affected employees will need to provide their consent before they are subject to the measures, mainboard-listed BreadTalk said.

It added the measures were implemented only after other measures had already been taken.

These included no-pay leave, shorter operating hours, controlled overtime hours and stopping business-related travel and entertainment activities for employees.

BreadTalk shares were up 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.1 per cent to 74.5 cents as at 9.27am on Tuesday.

