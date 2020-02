MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage operator BreadTalk Group on Monday morning requested a trading halt with immediate effect, pending the release of an announcement.

In an exchange filing on Feb 14, the group said it will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec 31, 2019, after trading hours, on or around Feb 24, 2020.

BreadTalk shares closed at S$0.645 on Friday, up S$0.01 or 1.6 per cent.