Brexit may be the panacea to Kwek's M&C headache

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE abrupt departure in September of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' (M&C) group chief executive Jennifer Fox, just slightly over three months after her appointment, has once again put the spotlight on M&C chairman Kwek Leng Beng's problem with retaining CEOs at the group.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg