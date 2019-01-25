You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Singapore

IN just one session, an investor - or a bunch of them - was more than S$12 million richer trading Jardine Matheson Holdings shares early yesterday morning.

Shares of the conglomerate plunged 83 per cent on Thursday morning, wiping out US$41 billion in share value - more than equivalent to the total value traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in two months.The exchange has ascertained that the trade was not due to fat finger errors or any malfunctioning systems on the part of the participants.

As such, the exchange will not be cancelling the trades, which were executed based on pre-market quotes and bids.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 167,500 shares were traded at US$10.99, compared with Wednesday's close of US$66.47.

In response to queries from The Business Times, an SGX spokesperson said sell-orders greatly exceeded buy-orders during the pre-opening phase on Thursday, and the Indicative Equilibrium Price (IEP) dropped to between US$10 and US$11. Sell-orders continued to flow in even as the IEP fell, and the trades were executed at US$10.99 when the market opened.

"The IEP throughout the pre-opening phase was transparent to the market and participants had ample time to react before the market opened," said the spokesperson. "Sellers could have withdrawn their orders if they did not wish to sell at the IEP. Trading was orderly and there was no sign of manipulation."

The sell-orders were mostly market orders, a type used by institutional participants where the size of the order is set but not the price, SGX said.

Jardine Matheson's shares quickly recovered to regular levels after the trades, and closed at US$66.82, up 35 US cents or 0.53 per cent for the day on a total volume of 430,000 shares.

Traders told BT that the plunge happened too early for many traders to take advantage of it, or for it to significantly affect the rest of trading on Thursday. "It was very early in the morning, so by the time people realised what happened, it was already back up," said KGI Securities research analyst Marc Tan.

He added that the plunge had "nothing to do with the company", because prices recovered quickly to levels even higher than Wednesday's.

PhillipCapital remisier Robin Ho noted that Jardine Matheson is usually thinly traded, so any such error would result in a big change in stock price. "Smart traders might have realised it (might be) a fat finger mistake and come in quickly, but the next trade after that was at US$56 already. There was probably only one guy who managed to profit from it," said Mr Ho.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang told Reuters earlier on Thursday that it would be difficult for SGX to cancel the trade even if it wanted to.

"The transaction was divided into 164 trades, suggesting there could be more than a hundred counterparts behind this trade. This makes it an extremely difficult task for the stock exchange to recall or cancel it, and the seller will need to bear the losses," said Ms Yang.

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening