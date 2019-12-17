Broadway Industrial gets fresh trading query from SGX RegCo

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group was hit with another query over trading activity by the bourse regulator on Tuesday, after an earlier query on July 22.

The board said in an update later that night that the activity might be due to ongoing talks on potential merger and acquisition deals, which were first disclosed in November.

Kelvin Koh, head of surveillance at Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), noted "unusual price movements" in Broadway Industrial shares and asked if the issuer was aware of any unannounced information or possible other explanations for the trading activity.

"This is the second query issued to your company in the past six months," Mr Koh also wrote.

The board affirmed in its reply that the talks, which are part of a strategic review to diversify and expand Broadway Industrial's businesses, are still under way.

"But the company has not made any decision with respect to, and has not entered into any agreement in relation to, the strategic review, and there is no certainty or assurance whatsoever that these discussions will progress beyond the current stage or that any transaction will arise from these discussions," it went on to say.

The board added that it is not aware of any other information that could explain unusual share price movements.

Broadway Industrial, which was put on a watch-list in June for missing the minimum trading price requirement, was also asked to confirm its compliance with the bourse's listing rules.

Some 60 million of its shares changed hands on Tuesday, with the counter closing up 3.1 Singapore cents or 48.44 per cent to 9.5 Singapore cents.