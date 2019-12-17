You are here

Broadway Industrial gets fresh trading query from SGX RegCo

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 6:45 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED precision manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group was hit with another query over trading activity by the bourse regulator on Tuesday, after an earlier query on July 22.

The board said in an update later that night that the activity might be due to ongoing talks on potential merger and acquisition deals, which were first disclosed in November.

Kelvin Koh, head of surveillance at Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), noted "unusual price movements" in Broadway Industrial shares and asked if the issuer was aware of any unannounced information or possible other explanations for the trading activity.

"This is the second query issued to your company in the past six months," Mr Koh also wrote.

The board affirmed in its reply that the talks, which are part of a strategic review to diversify and expand Broadway Industrial's businesses, are still under way.

