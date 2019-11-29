Broadway Industrial in M&A discussions with 2 parties as part of strategic review

BROADWAY Industrial Group is in merger and acquisition discussions with two parties as part of its ongoing strategic review, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday night.

Due to commercial sensitivity, details of the strategic review will be disclosed upon entry into definitive agreements with the potential partners, said the mainboard-listed precision manufacturer.

Its board said the strategic review will help diversify the company's business, enhance long-term interests of the group and improve shareholder value.

Broadway Industrial had made two key appointments in the past four months, hiring a CEO in August and a chief operating officer (projects) (COO) in September.

The COO is responsible for the group's diversification projects, including initiatives to expand the group’s capabilities, products and/or services and revenue streams.

Shares of the watch-listed firm closed unchanged at S$0.044 on Thursday.