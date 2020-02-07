You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial, Santak Holdings, Noel Gifts guide for losses

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 8:24 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BROADWAY Industrial Group, Santak Holdings and Noel Gifts International each took turns to guide for financial losses on Friday evening. 

Mainboard-listed Broadway Industrial warned of a net loss for its full year ended Dec 31, 2019, citing the continued weakness in revenue from the hard disk drive business and losses from discontinued operations.

Due to the ongoing virus outbreak, Broadway Industrial's manufacturing facilities have also delayed resuming operations after the Chinese New Year holidays, following directives from local authorities in Shenzhen, Wuxi and Chongqing.

Meanwhile, Noel Gifts, which is also listed on the Mainboard, expects to post a loss for its half year ended Dec 31, 2019. The group did not elaborate but said more details of its financial performance will be disclosed in its results release on Feb 12. 

Finally, Santak said it's likely to slide into the red for its half year ended Dec 31, 2019, weighed down by lower revenue and higher expenses. The group also incurred costs in setting up a new factory in Johor. 

SEE ALSO

Corporate digest

The decrease in revenue comes as sales in its precision engineering, and trading and distribution divisions have dropped.

Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' JV unit ends legal proceedings in China

SIA Engineering posts 63.1% rise in Q3 net profit of S$54m

LHN cancels board meeting following new rules on quarterly reporting

SGX RegCo to extend deadline for audited annual reports for firms with large China operations

Hot stock: Sembcorp shares down 5% after flagging S$245m impairment

SingPost reports 39% drop in Q3 earnings

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 08:33 PM
Government & Economy

EU has upper hand in post-Brexit trade

[BRUSSELS] The former head of the World Trade Organisation expects Britain to struggle for years to redefine its...

Feb 7, 2020 08:21 PM
Technology

Ericsson pulls out of biggest mobile industry event due to virus

[HELSINKI] Ericsson withdrew from the telecommunications industry's biggest annual event to protect its staff and...

Feb 7, 2020 08:01 PM
Government & Economy

Work pass holders with recent China travel history need prior MOM approval to enter Singapore

FROM Sunday, foreign employees with recent travel history to mainland China will need prior approval from the...

Feb 7, 2020 07:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' JV unit ends legal proceedings in China

CONGLOMERATE Sembcorp Industries (SCI) has concluded the multimillion-dollar legal proceedings it faced over...

Feb 7, 2020 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering posts 63.1% rise in Q3 net profit of S$54m

SIA Engineering on Friday said its third-quarter net profit surged 63.1 per cent to S$54 million, helped by...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly