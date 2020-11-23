Broadway Industrial still in talks with buyer for hard disk business

BROADWAY Industrial Group is still negotiating with a potential buyer of its hard disk drive business, after receiving a draft binding letter of intent from the potential buyer on Nov 17, it said in a bourse filing late on Sunday.

It was this letter of intent from an undisclosed buyer that led Broadway to halt trading of its shares the next day, on Nov 18.

Having received the binding letter of intent, the mainboard-listed precision manufacturer had been "confident" that an agreement would follow.

It halted trading on Nov 18 morning to prevent any unusual trading activity which may result from any potential leaks of a possible transaction.

But as it has turned out, further negotiations with the potential buyer are still required. No binding agreement has been reached yet, Broadway Industrial said on Sunday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With the company still locked in talks, Broadway Industrial has since lifted its trading halt for trading to resume on Monday.

The stock rose 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.8 per cent to trade at 12.2 cents as at 11.25am, with 7.6 million shares changing hands.

Broadway Industrial said the binding letter of intent follows on from developments announced on May 28.

It said then that it had entered into a non-binding indicative proposal to dispose of the hard disk drive business by selling its wholly-owned subsidiary BIGL Asia. This drove its shares to surge by 24.5 per cent the next day.

Broadway Industrial did not disclose the interested party's identity, but said the potential buyer intends to retain BIGL Asia's key management and technical staff.

Broadway Industrial had initially planned to execute the sale and purchase agreement by Nov 15 and to complete the sale by Dec 30.

On Sunday, it said that the group's strategic review to diversify and expand its existing business and to unlock shareholders' value remains an ongoing process.