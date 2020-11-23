You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial still in talks with buyer for hard disk business

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 11:28 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

BROADWAY Industrial Group is still negotiating with a potential buyer of its hard disk drive business, after receiving a draft binding letter of intent from the potential buyer on Nov 17, it said in a bourse filing late on Sunday.

It was this letter of intent from an undisclosed buyer that led Broadway to halt trading of its shares the next day, on Nov 18.

Having received the binding letter of intent, the mainboard-listed precision manufacturer had been "confident" that an agreement would follow.

It halted trading on Nov 18 morning to prevent any unusual trading activity which may result from any potential leaks of a possible transaction.

But as it has turned out, further negotiations with the potential buyer are still required. No binding agreement has been reached yet, Broadway Industrial said on Sunday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With the company still locked in talks, Broadway Industrial has since lifted its trading halt for trading to resume on Monday.

The stock rose 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.8 per cent to trade at 12.2 cents as at 11.25am, with 7.6 million shares changing hands.

Broadway Industrial said the binding letter of intent follows on from developments announced on May 28.

It said then that it had entered into a non-binding indicative proposal to dispose of the hard disk drive business by selling its wholly-owned subsidiary BIGL Asia. This drove its shares to surge by 24.5 per cent the next day.

Broadway Industrial did not disclose the interested party's identity, but said the potential buyer intends to retain BIGL Asia's key management and technical staff.

Broadway Industrial had initially planned to execute the sale and purchase agreement by Nov 15 and to complete the sale by Dec 30.

On Sunday, it said that the group's strategic review to diversify and expand its existing business and to unlock shareholders' value remains an ongoing process.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 12:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold edges up on softer US dollar, Fed stimulus bets

[BENGALURU] Gold edged higher on Monday, as a softer US dollar and hopes of further US monetary stimulus offset...

Nov 23, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit not convening EGM requisitioned by fund managers

THE manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) said it will not be...

Nov 23, 2020 11:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Blackstone seeking at least US$5b for second Asia fund

[HONG KONG] Blackstone Group is doubling down on Asia, seeking to raise at least US$5 billion for its second private...

Nov 23, 2020 11:40 AM
Stocks

Asia: Shares rise as investors count on vaccine relief

[SHANGHAI] Asian shares climbed on Monday, with a broad regional index touching a record high on hopes for imminent...

Nov 23, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

SingPass authentication required in order to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: STB

SINGAPOREANS who wish to use the S$100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers will have to authenticate their SingPass, said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, OCBC, SPH

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Singapore GDP forecast to contract 6-6.5% for 2020; rebound expected next year: MTI

Crossing the PMET divide: Can every job be a good job?

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for