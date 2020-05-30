Broadway shares jump 24.5% in intra-day trading on proposal to sell hard disk business

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SHARES of Broadway Industrial Group surged 24.5 per cent on Friday after the company announced it has taken another step in its plan to dispose of its hard disk drive business.
The precision manufacturer's shares jumped to an intra-day high of 12.2 Singapore cents at 1....
