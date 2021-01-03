You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

Sun, Jan 03, 2021 - 7:30 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Broadway Industrial Group has inked a conditional sale and purchase agreement to sell its entire business of manufacturing actuator arms and related parts for US$50 million.

The proposed disposal to Chinese company Suzhou Gefan Hardware And Plastic Industrial Co requires the approval of Broadway shareholders, and will result in Broadway becoming a cash company.

Broadway's non-executive director Lew Syn Pau and Lau Leok Yee, who collectively own a 41.2 per cent stake, have each provided an undertaking to vote in favour of the proposed disposal.

If key shareholders oppose it, Broadway will have to pay a fee of US$2.5 million to the buyer, said the company in a statement to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

Alternatively, if Gefan's board opposes it, there will be a payment of US$2.5 million from the Chinese company to Broadway.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Book value of the shares and assets in the proposed disposal is about US$33 million. The net proceeds from the disposal, taking into account all costs and expenses including employee severance costs, are estimated to be about US$43.9 million.

But the land and buildings where the Shenzhen manufacturing facility is located are not part of the assets for sale. And Broadway will be entitled to lease 20,750 square metres of the property to Gefan at 20 yuan (S$4) per square metre per month for at least two years.

Broadway's board thinks that the price of US$50 million is "fair and reasonable", and the deal presents a good opportunity to unlock value for shareholders. Broadway, having strengthened its balance sheet, will be able to explore more fully the various options available, the board adds.

Shareholders are to note that under Rule 1018 of the Listing Manual, if the assets of a listed firm consist wholly or substantially of cash or short-dated securities, trading in its shares will normally be suspended.

Only until the company has a business which is able to satisfy the bourse's requirements for a new listing, the suspension be lifted.

If it is unable to satisfy the requirements for a new listing within 12 months from the time it becomes a cash company, subject to any extension as may be approved by the bourse operator, the firm will be delisted.

Broadway shares closed at S$0.168 on Wednesday, and it requested a trading halt on Thursday morning before markets opened.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

Keppel 'cautiously optimistic' about 2021; looks to asset-light approach, third party co-investments

Dow, S&P 500 end 2020 at record highs despite economy ravaged by Covid-19

CIC aims to revolutionise commodities trading

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 3, 2021 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

GSH Corporation has obtained loan facilities of up to S$150 million in an agreement dated Dec 31, 2020, the...

Jan 3, 2021 04:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

SABANA Real Estate Investment Management, the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment...

Jan 3, 2021 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,697.

Jan 3, 2021 03:33 PM
Consumer

Robinsons' last outlet at Raffles City to close by Jan 10

[SINGAPORE] Robinsons will close its last store at Raffles City by Jan 10, bringing 162 years of history to an end...

Jan 3, 2021 03:29 PM
Transport

Tesla says it hit goal of delivering 500,000 cars

[MICHIGAN] Electric carmaker Tesla reported Saturday that it had produced more than half a million cars in 2020, a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

A dozen US senators plan to oppose Biden certification

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

Robinsons' last outlet at Raffles City to close by Jan 10

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for