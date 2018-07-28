Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Dairy Farm > Hold
DBS Group Research, July 27
July 27 close: US$9.15
Target price: US$9.35
WE believe Dairy Farm's outlook will be relatively slower on higher operating costs; more time needed to turn
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg