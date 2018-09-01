Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Dyna-Mac Holdings > Add
CGS-CIMB, Aug 30
Aug 29 close: S$0.107
Target price: S$0.13
DYNA-MAC Holdings Limited's (DMHL) H1 2018 revenue of S$60 million made up 60 per cent of our full-year forecast. Its gross profit margin (GPM
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg