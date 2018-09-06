Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore Hospitality
Trusts | Neutral
OCBC Investment Research, Sep 5
Q2 results for the hospitality Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) under our coverage were all within expectation, albeit many on the lower end.
Q2
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg