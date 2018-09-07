Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
ST Engineering | Buy (maintained)
Target price: S$3.97
Sep 6 close: S$3.30
RHB Research, Sep 6
Last week, ST Engineering signed an agreement to provide engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the Boeing 737NGs belonging to Jet
