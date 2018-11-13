Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
City Developments Limited (CDL) | Buy (upgraded)
Fair value: S$10.73
Nov 12 close: S$8.49
OCBC Investment Research, Nov 12
CDL's Q3 results were in-line with our expectations. Profit after tax and minority interests (PATMI) increased 10.4 per
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg