Brokers' take

Fu Yu Corp | Buy
Target price: S$0.23
Nov 15 close: S$0.174
RHB Research Institute, Nov 15
We maintain "buy" with a new S$0.23 target price from S$0.22, a 35 per cent upside plus 9.4 per cent FY2018 yield - this is as we lift FY2018-2019
