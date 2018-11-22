Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
China Aviation Oil | Neutral
Target price: S$1.32
Nov 21 close: S$1.20
RHB Research Institute, Nov 21
We have revised our target price from S$1.50 to S$1.32, representing an 8 per cent upside from the counter's closing price of S$1.22 on Nov 20
