Brokers' take

Q&M Dental Group > Reduce
CGS-CIMB, Nov 22
Nov 23 close: S$0.505
Target price: S$0.47
Q&M's Q3 topline of S$29.5 million (flat y-o-y and q-o-q) was slightly below expectations, which management attributed to a slowdown
