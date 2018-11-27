You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

SIA Engineering | Hold
Target price: S$2.64
Nov 26 close: S$2.53
OCBC Investment Research, Nov 26

The share price of SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) has corrected by about 15 per cent since our downgrade on Nov 9 post Q2 FY2019 results, based on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGmanuf_261118_54.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Golden Wall Centre.jpg
Nov 26, 2018
Real Estate

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening