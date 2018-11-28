Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Thai Beverage | Buy
Target price: S$0.87
Nov 27 close: S$0.63
DBS Group Research, Nov 27
We maintain our buy recommendation on ThaiBev with a revised target price of S$0.87. Despite weak FY2018 results, we expect that the worst operational
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg