Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SATS | Buy
Target price: S$5.34
Nov 29 close: S$4.68
OCBC Investment Research, Nov 29
Post our downgrade on Nov 9 and the release of its Q2 FY2019 results, the share price of SATS has dropped by 9.1 per cent compared to the Straits Times Index's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg