Brokers' take

Keppel Reit > Buy
DBS Group Research, Nov 30
Nov 30 close: S$1.15
Target price: S$1.41
KEPPEL Reit announced the divestment of a 20 per cent interest in Ocean Financial Centre (OFC) to Allianz Real Estate for S$537.3 million.
