Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CapitaLand | Buy (maintained)
Target price: S$4.40
Dec 3 close: S$3.22
UOB Kay Hian, Dec 3
CapitaLand made its first foray into US multi-family properties via the acquisition of 16 freehold properties for US$835 million which was completed on
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg