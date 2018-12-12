Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
City Developments,
Hold (maintained)
Dec 11 close: S$8.24
Target price: S$9.50
DBS Group Research, Dec 11
We maintain our "hold" rating on City Developments (City Dev) and lower our target price to S$9.50 (from S$10.00 previously). Although
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg