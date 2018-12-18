Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
NetLink NBN Trust | Buy
Dec 17 close: S$0.76
Target price: S$0.93
Maybank Kim Eng, Dec 14
We hosted senior management in a series of investor meetings and came away with our positive view intact. NetLink's business model and virtual monopoly of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg