Brokers' take

Kimly | Neutral
Target price: S$0.27
Dec 19 close: S$0.245
RHB Research Institute, Dec 19
We attended Kimly's corporate update on Dec 18 and came away reassured that the business operations would not be affected by the ongoing investigations.
