Brokers' take

Roxy-Pacific Holdings | Hold
Dec 21 close: S$0.40
Target price: S$0.39
DBS Group Research, Dec 14
Roxy's unrecognised sales stood at S$0.6 billion as at end Q3. This is expected to drive earnings in the next three to four years. Singapore
