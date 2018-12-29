Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Manulife US Reit > Buy
RHB Research Institute, Dec 28
Dec 28 close: US$0.77
Target price: US$0.92
MANULIFE US Reit recently said that no changes to its Reit structure are expected as a result of US tax regulations.
To
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg