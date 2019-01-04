Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Silverlake Axis | Buy (re-initiated)
Target price: S$0.60
Jan 3 close: S$0.415
DBS Equity Research, Jan 3
DBS has re-initiated coverage on mainboard-listed Silverlake Axis with a "buy" call and a target price of S$0.60 on a growing project
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg