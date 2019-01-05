Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Jardine Cycle & Carriage > Buy (initiate)
DBS Equity Research, Jan 4
Jan 4 close: S$35.88
Target price: S$43.10
JARDINE Cycle & Carriage (JCC) offers unique exposure to South-east Asian economies and diversified
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg