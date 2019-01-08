You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Silverlake Axis | Buy
Target price: S$0.62
Jan 7 close: S$0.41
DBS Equity Research, Jan 7

Silverlake secured eight digital innovation contracts from financial institutions during the first six months of FY2019 (July 18 to Dec 18); it also secured

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

F&N bankrolls new food science lab in NTU tie-up

CapitaLand JV buys 70% stake in Shanghai building for 2.75b yuan

Tokyo-listed Kyowa offers S$0.13 a share for DeClout

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening