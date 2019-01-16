Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
Sembcorp Industries | BUY (maintained)
Jan 15 close: S$2.65
Target price: S$3.20
UOB Kay Hian Research, Jan 15
SEMBCORP Energy India (SEIL) is expected to report a Q4 2018 plant load factor (PLF) of 51.6 per cent ... Sembcorp Gayatri Power (SGPL
