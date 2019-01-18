Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Mapletree Industrial Trust | HOLD (maintained)
Jan 17 close: S$1.99
Target price: S$2.04
OCBC Investment Research, Jan 17
MAPLETREE Industrial Trust (MIT) recently announced its proposed acquisition of 18 Tai Seng from its sponsor for an agreed
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg