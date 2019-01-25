Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Mapletree Industrial Trust I NEUTRAL (downgraded)
Jan 24 close: S$2.00
Target price: S$2.03
Phillip Capital, Jan 24
Positives: Quarter-on-quarter higher portfolio occupancy from 86.7 per cent to 88.2 per cent. Portfolio weighted average
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg