Brokers' take

United Overseas Bank | Buy (maintained)
Target price: S$29.80
Jan 29 close: S$25.53
RHB Research Institute, Jan 29
Consumer loan growth will likely slow in Q4 2018. After the July 2018 residential property tightening measures, the mortgage
