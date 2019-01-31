Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
M1 | Sell (maintained)
Jan 30 close: S$2.06
Target price: S$1.77
Maybank Kim Eng, Jan 29
M1 recorded a softer Q4 2018 that missed consensus net profit by 7 per cent but beat ours by 15 per cent. Total revenues were driven by equipment sales as
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg