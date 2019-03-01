Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
OUE Limited | Buy (maintained)
Feb 28 close: S$1.65
Fair value: S$2.32
OCBC Investment Research, Feb 28
OUE Limited's FY2018 revenue fell 14.7 per cent to S$642.9 million, largely due to lower contribution from the group's property development
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg