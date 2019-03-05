Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding | Hold (downgraded)
March 4 close: S$1.43
Fair value: S$1.44
OCBC Investment Research, March 4
YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding reported a 22 per cent year-on-year fall in revenue but saw an 84 per cent rise in net profit to 1.2
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg