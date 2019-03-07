Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Centurion Corporation| Neutral (maintained)
March 6 close: S$0.425
Target price: S$0.41
RHB Research Institute,
March 6
FY2018 revenue was S$120.1 million or a 12 per cent year-on-year decrease, due to the lease expiry of the Westlite Tuas
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg